Here’s how to protect your furry friends in the hot, summer months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With temperature reaching the nineties nearly every day, summer is in full swing.

For humans, sometimes it’s already too hot to handle. But imagine enduring these temperatures and heat advisories with a thick, fur coat on – that’s the reality of our furry friends.

Dogs and cats are especially sensitive to the summer heat. Great Plains SPCA located in Mission, Kansas, is helping owners identify the signs of heat stroke in pets and how to prevent overheating this summer.

Here’s what to know:

Never leave your pet alone in a hot, parked car.

If you see an unattended animal in a car that may be in danger, call law enforcement and stay with the animal. In Kansas, it is legal to remove an animal from a car only if it is in “imminent danger of harm” after law enforcement has been notified.

Exercise caution when removing an animal from a stranger’s car.

Know when to walk your dog during hot, summer months.

Dog and cat paws can be just as sensitive as human feet, meaning walking on hot pavement could hurt just as much. Even on days where the temperatures reach only 75 degrees, asphalt or pavement could reach up to 125 degrees.

Temperatures considered moderate to humans could be potentially dangerous for our pets — beginning at or around 85 degrees. Temperatures are hottest during the day, so it may be best to limit exercise duration to the early morning and evening hours.

If your pet has lots of energy, “zoomies” or is restless, the animal shelter suggested kiddie pools, lakes or other water sources as a good alternative to burning energy while staying cool.

Here’s how to know if your pet is overheating or having heat stroke.

Obviously, it can be harder for our pets to communicate what’s wrong to their owners. Knowing the signs of heat stroke or overheating could help owners prevent catastrophe and keep their pets safe.

Here are some signs of overheating in household pets:

Excessive, prolonged panting

Excessive drooling

Dark red and/or tacky tongue or gums

Staggering, collapse or lack of energy

Vomiting and diarrhea

High heart rate

Body temperature above 104 degrees

KCTV5 hopes you and your pet have a paw-some, safe summer as the temperatures continue to rise.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.