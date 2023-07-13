Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered strong to severe storms expected Wednesday night

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southern half of the metro area until 3 a.m. Thursday
By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert in place for intense heat south of I-70, and a chance of showers and storms developing later on this evening. The best chance will be for areas along and south of I-70. A few strong to severe storms could bring the threat of damaging wind, large hail, and very heavy rainfall. Overnight storms will wind down and the severe threat will nearly diminish by daybreak Thursday. By the afternoon, look for a mix of sun and clouds. Another warm day is on tap, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Heat index values could climb near the triple digits again for much of the day.

