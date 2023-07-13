FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms possible Friday

Hot and humid conditions will linger into the rest of the week, especially for areas that barely see rain. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s with a slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm passing by. The bulk of the rainfall will pass to our south. Another wave comes in Friday afternoon, bringing the threat of scattered thunderstorms to the area. Some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side, capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. The greatest risk for severe weather looks to stay south of I-70 at this time. Meanwhile, the weekend shouldn’t be a washout. However, it looks like the heat will stick around. High temperatures both days will hover near 90 degrees, with our next chance of rain arriving late Sunday evening.

