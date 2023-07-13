Aging & Style
FORECAST: A hot and steamy Thursday with more storms around the corner

A hot and steamy Thursday with more storms around the corner
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With low pressure still meandering around the Missouri River Valley and the new front developing to the north and west, storm activity will re-develop moving into the next 24 hours. A marginal risk for severe weather is expected Friday morning and will re-develop into the late afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain has already impacted the viewing region and with more rain on the way we may deal with localized flooding concerns. With isolated, severe storm activity, plausible, damaging, wind, and hail will be your main concern within the storm cells. In the meantime, today we’re dealing with heat and humidity with a few isolated showers throughout the day. Having the umbrella within the car or office is not a bad idea along with picking out clothing that will keep you cool as high temperatures sore back to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. With the humidity of the day, we could deal with feel-like temperatures near 96°.

Upper 80s and lower 90s remain through the weekend now with a few scattered showers and weak thunderstorm chances building into Sunday. At this time our severe weather prediction models are not quite picking up Sunday’s forecast but we will continue to monitor it as new information comes in throughout the next couple of days. We will continue with near-seasonal temperatures into next week and by Tuesday. Our models are now picking up better chances for scattered storms. It seems to be a front and low-pressure combination that develops from the northwest and tracks east-southeast. A 40% chance for storm activity has been issued for Tuesday along with the weather alert to the intensity that is being picked up on our models. If any changes occur, we will be the first to let you know.

