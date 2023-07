KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department confirmed there is an operation underway for a high rise fire at the One Light Luxury Apartments located at 13th and Main Street in downtown Kansas City.

The fire is on the 21st floor.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will be update as more information is available.

