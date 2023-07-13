Fire causes extensive damage at church known to be haven for community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A church in Kansas City, Missouri, that was known to be a haven for the community caught fire early Wednesday and suffered extensive damage.

The debris and the damage on the outside are nothing compared to the amount of damage inside The Mount Christian Worship Center.

“I’m lost for words,” said Pastor Willie Thornton. “I really am. My heart hurts for the church parishioners.”

Pastor Thornton said he received a call around 5 a.m.

“He said the church was on fire and I said, ‘What?’ So, I jumped up and put my clothes on,” Thornton said. “The fire department was here putting out the fire.”

What was once a sanctuary is now black and burnt. The roof is now mush on the floor. Smoke lingers in the air as pews face a burnt cross.

Pastor Thornton said the fire started on the north side of the church and spread to the roof. He also revealed that they received two alerts of someone trying to enter the church prior to the fire.

“There was an alarm they said was at the kitchen door, then one at the front door,” Thornton said.

Although it hurts to see his house of worship destroyed, Pastor Thornton said they don’t want to focus on the building or the property. Rather, they want to focus on the community.

“We partner with Neighbor2Neighbor,” he said. “We feed between 2,700 to 3,000 plates a month. My heart hurts because we have to pause that feeding.”

“I come here a couple of times to eat. The pastor has always been good to us. Such a tragedy,” a community member said in disbelief.

Because of the amount of damage and how old the church is, Thornton doesn’t know how long or how much money it will take to rebuild and restore it. He said they will, however.

“I hope people drive by here, they see that this place is going to be rebuilt,” he said. “When they drive by here, they see we’re still here at 3551 Wabash to make a difference in this community.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The KCFD’s fire marshal division, as well as the KCPD’s bomb and arson unit, have concluded their investigation. They have deemed the cause of the fire “undetermined.” ATF will now further investigate what happened, only as a matter of policy.

Pastor Thornton said they will be holding service at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Mark Child and Family Development Center at 2008 E. 12 Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.