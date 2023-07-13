Find out what experts are saying about a possible double-dip recession

Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to talk about some of the strategies you can use to address uncertainty when planning your retirement. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.