Family remembers man as more than KCMO’s 100th homicide victim

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been just over a week since the 100th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri. It happened on the Fourth of July, right outside a Shell gas station off of E. 40 Highway.

John Rone Jr., also known as Mike, was described by his family as a peaceful man.

“He loved everybody,” his sister said. “He tried to help everybody.”

The 42-year-old had two sons. They lost their father on Independence Day, as he was stabbed to death.

“What I heard was someone tried stealing from the store and my brother tried stopping it,” his sister said.

Rone’s sister, who has asked us to conceal her identity, said this was a racially motivated attack. She said her brother was called the n-word before the stabbing.

The attacker is a 36-year-old white man.

Today, Rone’s sister met with detectives in the case.

“As of now, he’s not facing charges,” she said. “As of now, he’s getting away with this.”

Rone’s sister said her brother didn’t know the attacker. With the statement made before the stabbing, she believes it was premeditated and wants answers.

“I want justice for Mike,” she said. “He deserves justice. This is a hate crime.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas City Police Department about the status of the case. Captain Corey Carlisle sent this statement: “The investigation is ongoing. The prosecutor’s office will review the case for charging consideration. Our detectives are working with our federal partners to review this case.”

