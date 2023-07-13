Evergy could be raising your energy bill, how you can make your voice heard before it happens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in Kansas, get ready to pay more for your energy bill. Evergy has proposed a rate increase across the state, which would bring in an extra $204 million from Evergy Kansas Central (EKC) customers and $14 million from Evergy Kansas Metro (EKM) customers.

According to Evergy, this means that EKC customers will see an “average monthly increase of $14.24,″ which is around $170 more per year. EKM customers will see an “average monthly increase of $3.47,” or a yearly estimated increase of $42.

The Kansas Corporation Commission will decide the final terms of the proposal, but before the decision, the commission is asking for community input.

The first in-person public hearing was held in Topeka on July 11. Dozens of Evergy customers went to the hearing and voiced their concerns. You can read more on what those customers had to say here.

KCC is holding two more in-person public hearings in July.

• Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, Kansas 66213

• Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Wichita State University, Low Auditorium Hughes Metropolitan Complex 5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, Kansas 67205

Leaving a comment about the proposed increase is encouraged by the Commission, as the public’s opinion factors into their ultimate decision regarding Evergy’s request. There are three ways to leave comments between now and Sept. 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. After that, the comment period will be closed.

• Go to the Commission’s website (kcc.ks.gov) and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” link to enter your comment.

• Send a written letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission, Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604-4027. Be sure to reference Docket No. 23-EKCE-775-RTS.

• Call the Commission’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 800-662-0027. Evergy’s full request and supporting documentation up to this point are available on the Kansas Corporation Commission’s website. You can learn more about the rate increase here.

