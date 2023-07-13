Aging & Style
Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby's mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

