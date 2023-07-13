Aging & Style
Alligator found walking around Georgia neighborhood

By Tyler Manion and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A neighborhood in Georgia got a surprise visitor Wednesday afternoon when an alligator was spotted in the area.

People in the Savannah neighborhood stopped in their tracks to watch as it strutted around yards and streets.

“I just saw this body moving, little sexy like, and all I could think was I don’t know any animal that walks like that other than an alligator,” one neighbor, who did not provide her name, said.

The possibly three-foot reptile captivated and scared the neighborhood, even leaving one woman’s mother stuck in her doctor’s office.

“They wouldn’t let them stay outside because the alligator that was out,” she said.

The alligator continued to roam around yards and even strutted its stuff for the camera.

“I don’t believe that, because I ain’t never seen nothing like it,” another neighbor who did not provide his name said.

While residents considered the gator’s presence funny and unusual, no one knew what to do about the scaly trespasser.

Eventually, the alligator was safely relocated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

