83-year-old Jackson County homeowner says latest assessment could force him out

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County homeowner living on a fixed income says he might have to move out soon if his property taxes aren’t lowered.

He said the latest increases could force him out of the home he’s lived in for more than 20 years.

Akio Kapacunuma, 83, said he’s not sure what to do next after receiving his notice from the Jackson County Assessment Department.

“Our income is very limited,” Kapacunuma said. “I haven’t worked in a long time, so my social security is very low.”

Like many Jackson County homeowners KCTV5 has talked to over the last few weeks, he’s experiencing sticker shock now that he’s forced to pay over $7,000 in property taxes.

“I’m kind of very mad,” Kapacunuma added. “If I were younger, it would maybe be okay. But, I’m 83. I might have to sell my home or go to a nursing home.”

Gail McCann Beatty, the Director of Assessment for Jackson County, has doubled down and reminded homeowners this year’s rise has an average of about 30%.

Also read: Jackson County assessor speaks out against ‘misinformation’

“For some, it has resulted in pretty significant increases and we understand that,” Beatty said. “I tell people all the time, ‘Mass appraisal is not a perfect system.’”

On Friday, county leaders announced the deadline for appeals had been extended to July 31.

Kapacunuma said he’s filed an appeal but, because of his age and other technological barriers, he needed assistance with the process.

“My English is not perfect,” he said. “I told a friend of mine about it and then she asked me to appeal. She told me she could help me. She did an appeal for me.”

Kapacunuma and his wife are now waiting, just like many others. Meanwhile, county leaders are saying no one will be left behind.

“The appeals process will not end until everyone has an opportunity to be heard,” Beatty said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.