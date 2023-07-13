Aging & Style
2 dogs dead, 2 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on I-670

Two dogs are dead and two people were taken to the hospital following four-vehicle crash on I-670.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two dogs died and two people had to be taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash on I-670 at Hickory Street.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and led to the eastbound lanes of the interstate being closed.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, two people were taken to hospitals for evaluation following the crash.

They also said two dogs jumped out of one vehicle that was involved in the crash.

Sadly, one dog was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. Another dog jumped over a guardrail and fell onto Hickory Street below, which caused fatal injuries.

KC Pet Project went to the scene to help recover the animals.

No further information is available at this time.

