On Your Side Investigation: Verona, Mo. chemical plant faces nearly $400,000 in proposed OSHA fines

OSHA investigators wrote BCP Ingredients is ‘failing to protect employees’.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks chemical plant at the center of an On Your Side Investigation is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in proposed federal fines. The BCP Ingredients plant in Verona is accused of failing to protect its employees from hazardous chemicals.

This plant might have to pay nearly $400,000. The violations are linked to ethylene oxide exposure, a toxin tied to cancer. It’s a topic we’ve reported on for years.

“I’m proud of the people that work over there because obviously, someone called OSHA, again,” said Joseph Heck, Alderman.

We told you about OSHA finding 24 violations at the plant two years ago. After OSHA withdrew some violations and reduced the penalty, the company agreed to pay a more than $170,000 penalty.

Inspectors went back in January and found 16 more violations.

This time OSHA investigators wrote BCP is ‘failing to protect employees’ by not implementing an emergency action plan and not training workers if there’s a chemical release.

“They do something wrong. They pay for it, and then they’re out of the wind again until next time. They’re not going to fix anything. History has been repeating itself for years now,” said Heck.

A BCP Ingredients spokesperson gave On Your Side this statement.

We were surprised and disappointed to see OSHA’s recent press release that was issued prior to BCP having the opportunity to respond to OSHA’s citations, particularly given the factual inaccuracies that were included in their allegations. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and strongly disagree with OSHA’s description of the Verona plant. We intend to discuss our concerns with OSHA and contest their allegations in a timely manner. -BCP Ingredients

The OSHA letter is dated seven days ago. It says BCP has 15 days to respond.

The statement goes on to say OSHA has factual inaccuracies that were included in their allegations.

Ashley Reynolds responded and asked -- What are they? We have not heard back.

EPA officials will be in Verona next week to host another public meeting. They’ll talk about the results of the air monitoring study. That’s next Wednesday, July 19, at the high school gym starting at 5:30 pm.

