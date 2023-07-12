Royals trade reliever for cash considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals traded reliever Mike Mayers for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

The Royals agreed to a deal that sends Mayers to the Chicago White Sox.

In six appearances for the Royals in 2023, Mayers had a 1-2 record and 6.15 ERA. He pitched 26.1 innings, making two spot starts for the Royals this season.

The White Sox will be Mayers’ fourth MLB team, after spending time previously with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.