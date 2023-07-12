Aging & Style
Royals trade reliever for cash considerations

FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.(Coda: Marine 475 @ Flickr)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals traded reliever Mike Mayers for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

The Royals agreed to a deal that sends Mayers to the Chicago White Sox.

In six appearances for the Royals in 2023, Mayers had a 1-2 record and 6.15 ERA. He pitched 26.1 innings, making two spot starts for the Royals this season.

The White Sox will be Mayers’ fourth MLB team, after spending time previously with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels.

