Royals’ new unique partnership is only the second of its kind in MLB

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We all know there are so many things to do out at Kauffman Stadium when you’re catching a ball game. What you might not know is there’s a new addition to the fan experience featuring a partnership with CBD company Pure Spectrum. Watch this to learn more about the unique partnership and how it’s helping further activate the fan experience at “The K.”  Sponsored by Kansas City Royals.

