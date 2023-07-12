Aging & Style
Pedestrian hit by car while running across street after getting off city bus

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while running across the street after getting off a city bus.

According to Kansas City police, it happened at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 63rd Street and The Paseo.

Their investigation thus far has found that a KCATA bus had stopped on the northeastern corner of the intersection, facing west.

The pedestrian then got off the bus, running in front of it and the other westbound lane of 63rd.

Meanwhile, a white VW Jetta was going west on 63rd.

The compact car then passed the bus, which was stopped, and hit the pedestrian with its left front side.

The pedestrian was flipped into the windshield, then onto the pavement in the middle of the intersection. The person had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The VW stopped on the northwestern corner of the intersection. The driver was not injured.

The police note that the signal for westbound traffic was green.

