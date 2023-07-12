Overland Park shaken up after 2 teens are shot on Tuesday afternoon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A quiet Johnson County neighborhood is shaken up after gunfire erupted outside an apartment complex.

What started out as a normal work assignment on a Tuesday for Cohan Warchola of K&W Underground Incorporated quickly turned into a day he will never forget.

“We do Google Fiber stuff,” Warchola said. “We were putting in pipes.”

“I’m just standing back here, laying down this mat, and I heard one singular shot,” he continued. “That’s what made me turn my attention over to these buildings, because it was very echoed. But, instantly, I knew it was a gunshot.”

Moments later, there were more shots.

Overland Park police said that, just before 2 p.m., they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near W. 102nd and Antioch Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old outside who had been shot.

Officers said the teen was outside when a Dodge Durango pulled into the parking lot. Words were exchanged, then gunshots.

“I heard the other ones rang out,” Warchola recalled. “That’s when I looked back over and saw a white Durango come out and go South on Antioch, toward the highway.”

The authorities were able to track down the Durango at 119th and Blue Valley Parkway. One of the teens inside had also been shot.

Officers said the shooting started because of an ongoing beef between the teens.

“Crime has no address, so it can happen anywhere,” said John Lacy, the Overland Park Police Department’s Public Information Officer. “When it comes to juveniles, they need to understand they need to have some type of dialogue or some type of resolution, so that they can talk to each other before they pick up the guns.”

“Kind of tragic to think about someone that young getting shot for no reason,” Warchola said. “Well, I don’t know the reason. But, in my mind, it is no reason.”

Police said they believe both people taken to the hospital will survive.

