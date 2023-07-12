Oral arguments presented during Kylr Yust’s appeal of his conviction for deaths of 2 young women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An attorney representing Kylr Yust presented arguments Tuesday to try to overturn Yust’s conviction for the deaths of two young women. Yust is seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

Relatives of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions were inside the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District courtroom to hear oral arguments during Yust’s appeal.

“It really brings up a lot of emotions. It’s difficult. I keep Jessica here,” Jessica’s father John Runions said as he pointed to his heart. “I miss her.”

Jessica Runions should have celebrated her 28th birthday Monday – one day before the oral arguments began during the appeal process.

In 2017, a mushroom hunter found Runions’ remains and Kara Kopetsky’s remains in the same wooded area. In 2021, a jury found Yust guilty of second-degree murder for killing Runions in 2016.

The jury convicted Yust of voluntary manslaughter for killing Kopetsky in 2007. A judge sentenced Yust in June of 2021, to life in prison for Runions’ death and 15 years for Kopetsky’s death. The young women’s’ families remain united in getting justice for them.

“As long as we are all physically able to be here we are going to be here because people need to know Kara and Jessica’s families still care,” Kara’s mother Rhonda Beckford said. “He needs to stay where he is at.” Yust is currently in custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections serving his sentence.

Yust’s attorney argued Tuesday that evidence of prior bad acts including testimony he choked a former girlfriend while confessing to killing previous girlfriends was not admissible and should not have been presented to jurors. Yust’s attorney also contended certain evidence should not have been excluded from trial.

The state argued Yust received a fair trial. Prosecutors presented testimony during trial that Yust confessed six times to seven different people. The state also submitted fire evidence, DNA evidence, and cell phone records that prosecutors argued painted an overwhelming picture of guilt.

“For Kara and Jessica we want justice for both of them, and for perpetrators who do wrong to be brought to justice,” Kara’s stepfather Jim Beckford said.

“We just want peace for our girls. Our girls are not home with us yet,” Jessica’s mother Jamie Runions said. “They are still sitting in the KCPD morgue right now and we can’t do anything until we get this appeal taken care of -- settled. They can’t be at rest.”

No timeline has been set on when a decision could be made following Tuesday’s oral arguments. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

