New Missouri law eases financial burden for cancer screening

New legislation that just passed the finish line in Missouri will take away a financial burden for patients getting cancer screens.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New legislation that just passed the finish line in Missouri will take away a financial burden for patients getting cancer screens.

It’s specifically for diagnostic breast imaging exams. The woman who spearheaded this legislation believes it will catch cancer earlier, and ultimately save lives.

Dr. Amy Patel, Medical Director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, started advocating for this legislation years ago.

It will essentially cover the cost without co-pay or deductible for diagnostic breast imaging exams.

Typically, those come into play when a patient is called back after something is spotted during a routine mammogram.

This second step can cost a patient up to a thousand dollars out of pocket.

Dr. Patel is relieved there is now one less hurdle standing in the way of detection.

“There was this 31-year-old patient who unfortunately couldn’t afford diagnostic breast imaging. She came back about a year and a half later and the cancer exploded. We lost her in follow up. Those are the cases that keep me up at night,” says Dr. Patel.

This new law will take effect January 1st, 2024. But Dr. Patel isn’t stopping at Missouri. She says she won’t rest until all women across the country have this level of access taken care of through their insurance.

