Man thought car mechanic stole his stereo system, so he shot and punched him several times: investigators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday morning.

Tyrell Young was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of E. 40 Hwy just after 11:30 a.m. and were directed into the parking lot of an auto business. They found Marcos Munoz-Benitez, a 49-year-old, unresponsive and on the ground. EMS was called, but he was declared dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Young had walked into the auto shop a month prior “irate” that an entertainment system had been stolen out of his vehicle. He had approached a car mechanic, whom police identified as Munoz-Benitez, about wanting to take a photo of his car and speak with one of the owners of the business.

Young told investigators he thought Munoz-Benitez might have been the one who stole an entertainment system and TV out of his vehicle. He admitted to having no proof or indication as to why he thought that other than the fact that the victim worked at the shop, court documents alleged.

Munoz-Benitez was heard on surveillance video saying he did not speak English and began trying to make a phone call.

He felt that the Deceased was playing games with him by pretending to not speak English. He continued to state that he believed foreigners and Mexicans stick together and were treating him in disrespectful ways because he felt like he was getting the run-around.

Court documents stated Young shot the victim multiple times, pistol whipped and punched him even as the victim was motionless.

During the search, police said they found a pistol and ammunition that matched the casings found at the crime scene. Young was being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

