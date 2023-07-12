Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mahomes wins ESPY for Best NFL Player

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - Before the 2023 ESPYs even get started, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has won an award.

On Wednesday afternoon during ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’, the 2022 league MVP was named Best NFL Player.

He won the award over San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after a season that saw him throw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl win.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce, mother Donna set to make appearance at ESPYs

Mahomes is also a nominee for Best Male Athlete, which will be announced during the show, which airs on ABC at 7 p.m. CT. The other nominees are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The Chiefs are also up for Best Team, following their Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles.

Mahomes is the eighth player to win the ESPY for Best NFL Player twice.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Latest News

Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
These Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists have connections to the Chiefs
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots over Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan during the first...
Kobe’s legacy in the NBA lives on in a new way. Two players bear his name.
FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
Royals trade reliever for cash considerations
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Daniels shows off fashion flare with highlight-displaying chain at Big 12 Media Day