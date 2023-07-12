Lawrence police say man found near trees died in ‘potential homicide’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - First responders found a 62-year-old man dead Wednesday morning, and foul play is suspected.

A release from the Lawrence Police Department stated that at 10:45 a.m., officers learned of a man found on the ground near some trees close to the intersection of 6th Street and Vermont.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that evidence suggests foul play, and it is being investigated as a potential homicide.

The coroner’s office will determine a cause of death in the coming days.

Anyone who may have seen the man on the ground in the area, or who may have more information, is asked to contact dispatch at (785)832-7509, or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).

