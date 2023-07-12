KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton; suspect in custody
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.
KCPD said an adult male was killed. A person of interest remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update when more information is available.
