KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton; suspect in custody

The KCPD investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.
The KCPD investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.(Kenny Price, KCTV5)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.

KCPD said an adult male was killed. A person of interest remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update when more information is available.

