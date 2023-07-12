Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton; suspect in custody

The KCPD investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.
The KCPD investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.(Kenny Price, KCTV5)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.

KCPD said an adult male was killed in a shooting. A person of interest remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

Police said they were called to the area just before 12:30 p.m. Officers began rendering aid to the man when they arrived, and EMS responded and took over and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects, and police said they do not believe there is currently an additional threat to the community.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Latest News

ACLU files lawsuit intervening with the Kansas Department of Revenue, Attorney General
Drexel man sentenced 30 months for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 riot
KCMO house fire kills woman, dog
Fire investigation underway at Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church
FILE: Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) to put up a...
Big 12 exploring extension for basketball tournament in KC