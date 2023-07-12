KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.

KCPD said an adult male was killed in a shooting. A person of interest remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

Police said they were called to the area just before 12:30 p.m. Officers began rendering aid to the man when they arrived, and EMS responded and took over and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects, and police said they do not believe there is currently an additional threat to the community.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update when more information is available.

