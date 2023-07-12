Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Crime Stoppers: Joe Cauthon

Joe Cauthon, 60, is considered armed and dangerous.
Joe Cauthon, 60, is considered armed and dangerous.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joe W. Cauthon, 60, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri and a Missouri State Probation Violation Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Cauthon’s last known address was near near 50th Street and Glenside Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

Cauthon is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and has tattoos on his left arm, right leg, back and chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Fire investigation underway following church fire in KCMO
FILE — The woman filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita...
76-year-old woman sues Kansas hospital saying man sexually assaulted her at facility
Girl Scouts in the metro learn about skilled trades
Kansas City area Girl Scouts powering up with hands-on training
Kansas City area Girl Scouts powering up with hands-on training