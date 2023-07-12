KC Crime Stoppers: Joe Cauthon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Joe W. Cauthon, 60, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri and a Missouri State Probation Violation Warrant for a Sex Offender Registration Violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Cauthon’s last known address was near near 50th Street and Glenside Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. He is currently considered a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous, Crime Stoppers said.

Cauthon is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and has tattoos on his left arm, right leg, back and chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.