Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas receives $13.3 million to modernize electrical grid infrastructure

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, July 12 that Kansas will receive $13.3...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, July 12 that Kansas will receive $13.3 million in funding to modernize electrical grid infrastructure.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, July 12 that Kansas will receive $13.3 million in funding to modernize electrical grid infrastructure.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the investment from the U.S. Department of Energy is provided through its Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program.

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, these funds, administered by the Kansas Corporation Commission, will be used to promote projects that strengthen and modernize the power grid against natural disasters while advancing projects that attract, train and retain a skilled Kansas workforce.

“Our power grid is vital to the health and well-being of Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “This investment provides us the opportunity to continue making progress on electrical projects related to emergency preparedness and projects that modernize and strengthen our power grid.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas was one of nine states and three tribal nations to receive a combined total of $207.6 million in grants in this third round of funding.

“By modernizing our electric grid, we are creating good-paying jobs and ensuring folks across Kansas have access to clean, affordable electricity, even during some of the extreme weather events we’ve seen lately,” said Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03). “I’m proud to have helped bring these investments home to Kansas through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families and businesses.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted more information about the Grid Resilience State/Tribal Formula Grant program can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Latest News

Auto attendant on hold: Kansas City’s proposed 911 solution will take time
Tyrell Young was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal...
Man thought car mechanic stole his stereo system, so he shot and punched him several times: investigators
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots over Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan during the first...
Kobe’s legacy in the NBA lives on in a new way. Two players bear his name.
The KCPD investigating a homicide at 45th and South Benton this afternoon.
KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton; suspect in custody
KCPD investigating homicide at 45th and South Benton