Kansas City area Girl Scouts powering up with hands-on training

Girl Scouts in the metro learn about skilled trades
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week Girl Scouts in the metro are learning more about skilled trades and are even getting hands-on training at Metropolitan Community College.

The Power Up Camp runs throughout the entire week, and each day the scouts will learn a different trade. Below is the camp schedule:

Monday, July 10: Building Maintenance and Construction

Tuesday, July 11: Heating, Cooling, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Wednesday, July 12: Welding

Thursday, July 13: Computer-Integrated Machining and Manufacturing

Friday, July 14: Industrial Technology

Girl Scouts in the program are between grades 7-10. Leaders said by Friday the scouts will show off what they made throughout the week.

“Our region will need at least 135,000 new skilled trades workers within the next five years. Women comprise just under 34% of these jobs,” says Joy Wheeler, CEO, Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. “Power Up Camp led by the experts at Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley’s Advanced Technical Skills Institute is showing girls what a future career can be. Girl Scouts is a critical talent pipeline for future trades careers.”

Many of the girls are operating machines and trying these skills for the first time. Some students said they would like to pursue a job in the future.

“I enjoy being able to make things that aren’t made by people my age,” Mattie Meador. “Using metal and wood to put things together it’s really fun.”

According to Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northeast Missouri, more than 15,000 Girl Scouts across 47 counties are served as they take on skill-building programming in STEAM / Trades, Entrepreneurship, Outdoor, and Civic Engagement.

