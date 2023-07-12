HCA Healthcare notifies patients of ‘data security incident’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. is notifying some of its patients of a “data security incident.”

HCA said they recently found that a list of some of their patients’ information was put on an online forum. The person who put it there is described as “an unknown an unauthorized party.”

According to HCA, the information on the forum includes:

Patient name, city, state and zip code

Patient email, telephone number, date of birth and gender

Patient service date, location and next appointment date

The data on the forum does not include:

Clinical information (e.g. treatment, diagnosis or condition)

Payment information (e.g. credit card or account numbers)

Sensitive information (e.g. passwords, driver’s license or social security numbers)

HCA has found that the data on the forum was used for emails such as reminders for patients or messages about health care services. It appears that the data was taken from an external storage location that is used only to automate formatting for the emails. The company has disabled user access to that storage location “as an immediate containment measure.”

HCA reported what happened to the authorities and got third-party forensic threat and intelligence advisors. The company hasn’t found evidence of any malicious activity on HCA’s networks or systems.

In accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, HCA said they plan to contact any impacted patients, and provide additional information and support. They also said they will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services where appropriate.

To view of a list of affected HCA facilities in Kansas, click here. For Missouri, click here.

Patients can visit hcahealthcare.com/privacyupdate for updates.

“There has been no disruption to the care and services HCA Healthcare provides to patients and communities,” HCA said. “This incident has not caused any disruption to the day-to-day operations of HCA Healthcare.”

“Based on the information known at this time, the company does not believe the incident will materially impact its business, operations or financial results,” HCA added.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.