Hays, Kansas man charged for allegedly scamming $4.5 million from elderly victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Christopher Lang, 42, of Hays, Kansas, was federally charged today for his alleged participation in a decade-long telemarketing scam which scammed more than $4.5 million from elderly victims via false promises to sell or rent their timeshare properties.

Lang, whose aliases include “Scott Graham,” “Don Lewis” and “Jack Morgan,” was arrested alongside Michael Dragunov, 44, of West Los Angeles. Both were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and email marketing targeting the elderly.

From August 2013 to June 2023, the defendants claimed to represent companies which provide advertising services to timeshare owners such as Paramount Media LLC or Condo Rental Associates LLC. To conceal their identities, they used aliases and Skype phone numbers while corresponding with the victims.

The defendants falsely told victims the companies would assist them in selling or renting their properties for a “one-time” advertising fee. However, despite the reoccurring fees which would total hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years, the victims did not receive the services promised, the indictment says.

To dupe victims into sending them more money, they then allegedly told their victims that the fees being requested would be refunded upon completion of the sale or rental of the victims’ timeshare and that the victims still owed taxes on the timeshare properties. If the victims tried to dispute their payments to the telemarketing companies, the victims would automatically lose their disputes, lose all funds paid and any proceeds from a sale or rental of their timeshares.

The defendants then pretended to be the companies’ customers and made hundreds of fake transactions with payment processing accounts.

The two are also accused of concealing the fact that they were becoming personally enriched by the scam, according to the indictment.

Lang was arrested in Kansas on June 28 and will be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. Dragunov was arrested on the same day, ordered jail time without bond and will be arraigned on July 18 in downtown Los Angeles.

If convicted, both could face a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each count.

