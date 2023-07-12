FORECAST: Heat advisory Wednesday with concerns of severe storm activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a powerful southerly flow still bringing in unstable, moist air, and an area of low pressure developing within central Nebraska, isolated to then scattered severe storm activity is possible today. I’m tracking a few severe storms within Iowa with a small threat for isolated storms to develop this morning Into the early afternoon for our northern counties. We will re-organize the system for late tonight, and due to diurnal heating, severe storm activity may ignite between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Remember, damaging, wind and hail are still expected to be our main concern, but an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out. In the meantime, dangerous heat is expected to impact the area late this afternoon. The heat advisory is in effect starting at 12 p.m. and will continue until 7 PM. Our afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach around 95°. But the heat index will push closer to 105°. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion will be a serious concern for anyone working outdoors for more than a half hour at a time. Please take breaks in the air-conditioning or shaded areas along with staying hydrated. We will also see a very high UV index this afternoon with a burn time of only 30 minutes, so please slap on the sunscreen.

The storm threat is expected to diminish moving forward into Thursday along with a drop in extreme heat. I still cannot rule out a few scattered showers or weak thunderstorms during this time, so keeping the umbrella close at hand is a good idea. We will remain under an isolated threat for scattered showers and storms through the weekend with temperatures dropping back to seasonal within the upper 80s. A dryer pattern takes over next week with temperatures on the rise due to a new warm air mass that develops out of the south. Hints of temperatures soaring back to the middle and upper 90s have become more and more consistent.

