Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Heat advisory Wednesday with concerns of severe storm activity

Dangerous heat is expected to impact the area late this afternoon
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With a powerful southerly flow still bringing in unstable, moist air, and an area of low pressure developing within central Nebraska, isolated to then scattered severe storm activity is possible today. I’m tracking a few severe storms within Iowa with a small threat for isolated storms to develop this morning Into the early afternoon for our northern counties. We will re-organize the system for late tonight, and due to diurnal heating, severe storm activity may ignite between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Remember, damaging, wind and hail are still expected to be our main concern, but an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out. In the meantime, dangerous heat is expected to impact the area late this afternoon. The heat advisory is in effect starting at 12 p.m. and will continue until 7 PM. Our afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach around 95°. But the heat index will push closer to 105°. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion will be a serious concern for anyone working outdoors for more than a half hour at a time. Please take breaks in the air-conditioning or shaded areas along with staying hydrated. We will also see a very high UV index this afternoon with a burn time of only 30 minutes, so please slap on the sunscreen.

The storm threat is expected to diminish moving forward into Thursday along with a drop in extreme heat. I still cannot rule out a few scattered showers or weak thunderstorms during this time, so keeping the umbrella close at hand is a good idea. We will remain under an isolated threat for scattered showers and storms through the weekend with temperatures dropping back to seasonal within the upper 80s. A dryer pattern takes over next week with temperatures on the rise due to a new warm air mass that develops out of the south. Hints of temperatures soaring back to the middle and upper 90s have become more and more consistent.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jose Gonzalez, 20, faces a kidnapping charge, a firearm charge and resisting arrest by fleeing...
2 facing charges after allegedly holding a female against her will, resisting arrest

Latest News

Heat advisory Wednesday with concerns of severe storm activity
FORECAST: High around 94° expected Wednesday, Heat Advisory in place
Highs on Monday made the trek into the lower to mid 90s for most of us, but felt even hotter...
FORECAST: High around 94° expected Wednesday, Heat Advisory in place
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 7/11