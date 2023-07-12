Fire investigation underway following church fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire investigation is underway after the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a church Wednesday morning.

KCFD said crews responded to a fire at Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church in the 3500 block of Wabash. Crews on scene reported smoke and fire showing and went into the interior to fight the fire.

No occupants were reported and no one was injured.

The fire was first reported at 5:38 a.m. and KCFD said it was under control at 6:05 a.m. KCFD said the fire is under investigation by the KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit due to the nature and use of the structure.

