Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fire investigation underway following church fire in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire investigation is underway after the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a church Wednesday morning.

KCFD said crews responded to a fire at Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church in the 3500 block of Wabash. Crews on scene reported smoke and fire showing and went into the interior to fight the fire.

No occupants were reported and no one was injured.

The fire was first reported at 5:38 a.m. and KCFD said it was under control at 6:05 a.m. KCFD said the fire is under investigation by the KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit due to the nature and use of the structure.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Joe Cauthon, 60, is considered armed and dangerous.
KC Crime Stoppers: Joe Cauthon
FILE — The woman filed a lawsuit Monday against Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita...
76-year-old woman sues Kansas hospital saying man sexually assaulted her at facility
Girl Scouts in the metro learn about skilled trades
Kansas City area Girl Scouts powering up with hands-on training
Kansas City area Girl Scouts powering up with hands-on training