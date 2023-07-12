Aging & Style
Drexel man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 riot

File - An image of Cale Douglas Clayton.
File - An image of Cale Douglas Clayton.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cale Douglas Clayton, a 42-year-old from Drexel, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison and 24 months of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

Clayton pleaded guilty on March 10 of this year to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. It is a felony charge.

Drexel, Missouri, is in northwest Bates and southwest Cass counties.

Court documents state that Clayton went from Drexel to Washington, D.C. to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After, he walked to the north side of the Capitol. At about 4:15 p.m., Clayton was at the upper west terrace as law enforcement began to clear the area and protestors began to clash with police.

While protestors were pushing against police, Clayton picked up a baton that had been dropped by an officer. Clayton then grabbed a riot shield held by an officer.

Later, at about 4:28 p.m., Clayton made his way to another confrontation between police and protestors. At that time, police tried to get the baton from Clayton. In response, Clayton grabbed the face shield of the officer’s helmet and pushed the officer backward.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips can dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

