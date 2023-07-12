Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Democratic Missouri lawmaker Karla May enters race for US Sen. Hawley’s seat

FILE — During debate in the Missouri Senate in Jefferson City Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Freshman...
FILE — During debate in the Missouri Senate in Jefferson City Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Freshman senator, Karla May, D-St. Louis, listens to opposing arguments regarding Missouri's proposed new abortion law. (Sally Ince/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - State Sen. Karla May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, the St. Louis Democrat announced Tuesday in her hometown.

May is vying for the Democratic nomination against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.

The winner likely will face off against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in the 2024 general election.

If elected, May or Bell would be among the first, if not the only, person of color elected to statewide office in Missouri. But Democrats face slim odds in the now Republican-dominated state.

Voters first elected May to the state Legislature in 2010.

ALSO READ: Springfield State Rep. Crystal Quade announces run for governor

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Death near 6th and Vermont under investigation in Lawrence
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ extradited back to Missouri after first court appearance
Clay County Sheriff: Other possible sites will be considered following zoning hearing
Salvation Army and Westlake Ace fan give away
Beating the heat with Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware