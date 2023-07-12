Death near 6th and Vermont under investigation in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a death near 6th Street and Vermont in Lawrence.

A call came in to Lawrence Police at 10:45 Wednesday morning. When they arrived near the intersection of 6th and Vermont police found a man on the ground near trees northwest of the intersection. The man was confirmed to be dead.

Crime scene investigators are currently processing the scene and will provide more information once that process is complete.

