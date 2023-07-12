Clay County Sheriff: Other possible sites will be considered following zoning hearing

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday night, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said multiple sites will be considered for the construction of a shooting range for the Sheriff’s Department.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department originally intended to build a Law Enforcement Resource Center with several shooting ranges at the edge of a landfill. On Tuesday night, at least 60 residents made their way to a crowded commission room to voice their opposition, an opposition that was heard by Akin.

“Sheriff Akin listened to the concerns of property owners near the proposed site of the Law Enforcement Resource Center at last night’s Planning and Zoning meeting,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Based on their feedback, we will look at other possible sites for the construction of this facility. However, the current site at 8801 Stillhouse Road remains on the table as a possibility.”

The originally-proposed location is north of Missouri Highway 210 on the northern edge of the Missouri City Landfill. Surrounding the site are homes on large lots.

In 2021, the county commission approved a lease agreement for the space with the property owner, BFI Waste Systems. In 2022, the county commission approved funds to design and build the facility, which is also set to include an indoor firing range and a large space for classrooms. Because the proposed resource center includes a shooting range, it requires a conditional-use permit.

Residents expressed frustration with the possibility of gunfire noise and possible contaminants being stirred up during construction. Akin pushed back on speculation that shooting would happen around the clock, explaining Tuesday night that a lot of the training will be simulated.

“I actually found myself personally in a situation where I had to oppose a project near my property. I get it,” Akin said during the meeting. “But as the elected sheriff of the county, it’s still my responsibility to create or build a site like this so I can train those who serve Clay County.”

