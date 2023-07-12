Clay County residents crowd zoning hearing to oppose law enforcement shooting range

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Department wants to build a Law Enforcement Resource Center with several shooting ranges at the edge of a landfill.

Tuesday night, at least 60 residents crowded into a commission room to voice their opposition.

“Do you even care about the citizens of Clay County?” one man asked.

What the sheriff’s department has right now is basically a jail, office space and one classroom in Liberty’s square. They have to another agency’s facilities for anything else. What they want to build would be a place for both their deputies and other agencies.

“In the last 24 years we have made five attempts to try to find the most ideal location. But, as you can imagine, it’s always met with opposition,” Clay County Sheriff Will Aikin told the Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission. “So here we are again.”

Because the proposed resource center involves a shooting range, it requires a conditional use permit.

The property in question is north of MO-210 on the northern edge of the Missouri City Landfill. Surrounding it are homes on large lots and what appear to be farms. The 63 acre plot is currently zoned agricultural, as is most of the land surrounding it. One section to the west has property zoned for low density residential and what’s called “community commercial property.”

Residents expressed concerns about possible contaminants being stirred up during construction, possible contaminants impacting the health of law enforcement officers training on the site, noise from gunfire, and a potential negative impact on their property values.

“I am a gun owner and I am an avid supporter of first responders. I believe that the sheriff’s department deserves to have a state-of-the-art shooting and training facility,” one resident, who lives about a mile away, told the commission. “However, it should not be obtained by infringing on the rights of rural Clay County citizens.”

Another resident expressed concern about the elevation of the site.

“It sits on a high elevation, and bullets travel,” he said.

He noted that he was fine with having an indoor firing range there but suggested a lower elevation site for the outdoor ranges.

The report the sheriff’s department submitted to the planning and zoning commission said there will be tall berms around the ranges and rubber granular backstops meant to capture the bullets whole and reduce noise range.

The county commission already approved a lease agreement with the property owner, BFI Waste Systems, in 2021. In 2022, the county commission approved funds to design and build the facility, which is also set to include an indoor firing range and a large space for classrooms.

Aikin expressed frustration with speculation that shooting would be happening around the clock. He said a lot of the training they will do will be simulated.

“I actually found myself personally in a situation where I had to oppose a project near my property. I get it,” Aikin said. “But as the elected sheriff of the county it’s still my responsibility to create or build a site like this so I can train those who serve Clay County.”

The commission concluded the hearing Tuesday without voting and will take up the matter, without testimony, at a future meeting.

