Big 12 exploring extension for basketball tournament in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments could be staying in Kansas City for the long haul.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said at Wednesday’s Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington he was “hugely impressed” with KC after this year’s hoops tournaments.

Now, entering his second year leading the league, Yormark said that week marked the first trip he’d spent significant time in the City of Fountains.

“The fan base in and around Kansas City, the community, they really embrace this tournament,” Yormark said. “When I think about Kansas City now, I certainly think about that market and that championship as one that I’d like to double down on.”

Yormark said the conference is in conversation with local officials to extend the current agreement, which keeps the tournaments in KC through 2027.

Along with fan support, Yormark cites the Big 12′s ability to shine in Kansas City as the only Division I conference tournament in town that week.

“We don’t have to share our voice in a market like Kansas City during our basketball championship,” he said. “If you look at some of the other markets, there’s multiple conference championships going on at the same time.”

Las Vegas, for example, hosts five conference tournaments each year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.