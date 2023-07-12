Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Big 12 exploring extension for basketball tournament in KC

FILE: Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) to put up a...
FILE: Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) to put up a shot during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments could be staying in Kansas City for the long haul.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said at Wednesday’s Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington he was “hugely impressed” with KC after this year’s hoops tournaments.

Now, entering his second year leading the league, Yormark said that week marked the first trip he’d spent significant time in the City of Fountains.

“The fan base in and around Kansas City, the community, they really embrace this tournament,” Yormark said. “When I think about Kansas City now, I certainly think about that market and that championship as one that I’d like to double down on.”

Yormark said the conference is in conversation with local officials to extend the current agreement, which keeps the tournaments in KC through 2027.

Along with fan support, Yormark cites the Big 12′s ability to shine in Kansas City as the only Division I conference tournament in town that week.

“We don’t have to share our voice in a market like Kansas City during our basketball championship,” he said. “If you look at some of the other markets, there’s multiple conference championships going on at the same time.”

Las Vegas, for example, hosts five conference tournaments each year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to...
Patrick Mahomes is more focused on improving and winning more Super Bowls than his legacy
The All-Star Game logo is seen on the field at T-Mobile Park during the national anthem before...
National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
The Disc Golf Pro Tour was in Liberty this weekend.
Disc golf pro tour visits Kansas City