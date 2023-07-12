Beating the heat with Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army and the Westlake Ace Hardware store are working to keep families safe in the summer heat.

Salvation Army Kansas City Area Commander Major Xavier Montenegro said, “We know there are so many people right now that are getting hot, we’re in the middle of the summer, and the heat can be really dangerous.”

Around 800 fans are now in homes in our community.

“It’s very difficult for many people during the summers, especially if there are health issues or they have underlying struggles,” he said. “This is the time we can provide safety and health for these people during these times.”

The hardware store on East U.S. Highway 24 distributed them right outside their doors Wednesday morning.

They held an event earlier this summer that had around 800 fans handed to families in just 90 minutes. They hope for the same this time around.

“Now is the time to be checking in on your neighbors during these months, making sure they are okay, and encouraging them if they can to come down to get a fan,” he said.

