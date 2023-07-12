St. Louis police release new information on baby found in freezer in 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A baby found dead inside the freezer of a South City apartment in 2019 did not die from homicide, police tell News 4.

Authorities announced the determination Wednesday, nearly four years after the baby was discovered. The remains of the child were found in a freezer inside an apartment in the 6000 block Magnolia. In 2019, Adam Smith told News 4 he went to the freezer in his mother’s apartment to get a frozen bottle of water when he discovered the remains wrapped with a blanket inside a wedding cake box.

Preliminary testing led investigators to believe the child was wearing clothes made in the mid to late 1960s and that he was younger than 1-year-old when he died.

Police in St. Louis City say a concerned citizen contacted them in June 2022, saying she believed she was the twin of the deceased infant. Investigators then took DNA samples from the citizen who contacted police, the infant and another person in March, before those samples were sent to a private lab.

On June 30, police say they received test results that show the dead infant was the half-sibling of someone who lives in the area as well as the person who contacted police in 2022.

The baby was never legally named, police say.

