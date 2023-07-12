Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

St. Louis police release new information on baby found in freezer in 2019

By Dan Greenwald and KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A baby found dead inside the freezer of a South City apartment in 2019 did not die from homicide, police tell News 4.

Authorities announced the determination Wednesday, nearly four years after the baby was discovered. The remains of the child were found in a freezer inside an apartment in the 6000 block Magnolia. In 2019, Adam Smith told News 4 he went to the freezer in his mother’s apartment to get a frozen bottle of water when he discovered the remains wrapped with a blanket inside a wedding cake box.

Preliminary testing led investigators to believe the child was wearing clothes made in the mid to late 1960s and that he was younger than 1-year-old when he died.

Police in St. Louis City say a concerned citizen contacted them in June 2022, saying she believed she was the twin of the deceased infant. Investigators then took DNA samples from the citizen who contacted police, the infant and another person in March, before those samples were sent to a private lab.

On June 30, police say they received test results that show the dead infant was the half-sibling of someone who lives in the area as well as the person who contacted police in 2022.

The baby was never legally named, police say.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lee's Summit woman won the top lottery prize while making a quick stop at a gas station.
‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges

Latest News

ACLU files lawsuit intervening with the Kansas Department of Revenue, Attorney General
Drexel man sentenced 30 months for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 riot
KCMO house fire kills woman, dog
Fire investigation underway at Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church
FILE: Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) to put up a...
Big 12 exploring extension for basketball tournament in KC