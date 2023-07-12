3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/AP) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and 14 injured Wednesday morning near Highland, Illinois.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three semi-trucks that were parked in the off-ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Officials told News 4 the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

A semi-truck driver told News 4 he was jolted awake when his truck was hit on the rear driver’s side. He said he woke up “in the air” and thought it was a dream.

“I was sleeping, and I kind of woke up in the air, getting thrown around in there,” recalled David Cherno.

After realizing what happened, he helped get people out of the bus before responders arrived on the scene.

“We pulled the people out of the bus, and then the bus tires started to catch fire, so I ran and got my extinguisher,” said Cherno.

Four people from the bus were transported to the hospital via helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance. Authorities stated that no one in the semi-trucks was injured.

Download the KMOV News app

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

The National Transportation Safety Board will send a team to investigate the crash, the agency said. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, an Illinois Republican, said an NTSB official told him the bus was equipped with monitoring cameras “so they’ll be able to do a full check to see how the accident occurred.”

Photos and TV footage show the side of the bus peeled open, the roof crumpled. A second tractor-trailer appears to have made contact with the right rear of the bus while a third tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into the rear of that second semi.

It is illegal in Illinois for trucks to park on exit ramps. But trucking industry experts say semis often stop there for the night because overnight parking is hard to find at rest stops and other places, such as truck stops.

“And that’s not only dangerous for them but it’s dangerous for the motoring public because they do need their rest and they deserve their rest,” Lewis Pugh of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said at a May hearing before a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee.

Last month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced it will require trucks and buses to include automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. AEBs use forward-facing cameras and sensor technologies to detect when a crash is imminent.

The system automatically applies the brakes if the driver has not done so, or, if needed, applies additional braking force to supplement the driver’s actions. The proposed standard would require the technology to work at speeds ranging from 6 to 50 mph (10 to 80 kph).

All westbound lanes and the ramp to the rest area reopened around noon.

3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash along I-70 near Highland, Illinois

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.