‘Thank you Lord! What a blessing!’ Lee’s Summit woman wins millions in lottery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit woman hit a stroke of luck today when she picked up a Scratchers ticket from a QuikTrip in Lee’s Summit — and won big.

She is the first of three to claim a $3 million prize in a “$3 million Spectacular” a part of the Missouri lottery.

When she found out, she could only say: “Thank you, Lord! What a blessing!”

She also shared some tips on how to choose the winning ticket, saying she always goes for the middle-of-the-pack tickets, citing specifically number 12.

The winning, $30 ticket was purchased at the Lee’s Summit QuikTrip located at 1450 NE 291 Highway.

So far, “$3 million Spectacular” players have already claimed $34.7 million of the available prize fund, but over $73.5 million remains — including two more top, $3 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes.

Last year, Jackson County players won more than $103.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, with retailers receiving more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $50.2 million in proceeds went to Jackson County education programs, according to a news release from the state’s lottery.

