Teen killed, juvenile in custody following KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have identified a woman who was fatally shot on Monday night, saying the person who was taken into custody is a minor.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of 26th & Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman inside a home who appeared to have been shot. She was declared deceased a short time later. On Wednesday, she was identified as 18-year-old Samaya Lurks.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. The police said Tuesday they weren’t searching for any additional suspects.

On Wednesday, the police noted that the person taken into custody is a male under the age of 18. He is still in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.