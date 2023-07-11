Residents against Clay County shooting range in Liberty

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents in Clay County are far from thrilled about a new development that may be coming to their neighborhood.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office announced they’re moving forward with building a law enforcement resource center just outside Missouri City.

“Nobody lives out in the country and wants a shooting range,” said Neil Wilkerson.

Neil Wilkerson is one of many Clay County residents that are not happy about a new shooting range and training facility being considered in their rural neighborhood.

“It’s going to be like fourth of July in our backyard, can potentially be every day,” said Wilkerson.

Phase One of the project would include three different outdoor shooting ranges, with hours of operation being Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, the planning papers state there will be certain scenarios where training can be as early as 6 a.m. and go as late as 11 p.m.

“What about a stray bullet from the shooting range? What if you’re in your backyard and this points to the north, this range points right up, right along the back here,” said Wilkerson frustrated.

Clay County Sheriff, Will Akin said he understands why residents would be considered about stray bullets or fragments, but the shooting range would have large barriers in place.

“The burns that were shooting to not toward to are going to build up, they’re going to be 10-15 feet higher than then the lead contentment mechanism that the rounds will go into,” said Sheriff Akin.

The noise, and possible dangers of the outdoor shooting range isn’t Wilkerson’s only concern. He said the property it will be built on is owned by BFI Waste Systems North America and is known to be a toxic waste site.

“BFI themselves know that this land is toxic, it’s got toxic chemicals that was dumped into this landfill back in the 80s. they have been trying for the last, I know 10 years, to try to contain the chemicals leaching out into the ground,” said Wilkerson.

Sheriff Akin said the site was the best option for numerous reasons and wants to assure residents that they would have never chosen that location if it was unsafe.

“Yes, we’re building on top of that land, but we’re not moving the dirt in the area that’s being watched or monitored,” said Sheriff Akin.

However, Wilkerson said all his neighbors are on the same page -- they’re worried about their health, wellbeing, and property values.

“The police need their training, but they don’t need it on a toxic waste dump, and they don’t need it where it’s surrounded by a bunch of homes, cattle’s and disrupt our lives.”

The Clay County Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed construction. It will also serve as a platform for residents to voice their concerns.

