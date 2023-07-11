Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run crash near Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 6 p.m., a man was struck by an unknown red GMC truck on 39th street and Prospect Avenue.

According to KCPD, the pedestrian was crossing 39th street, east of Prospect when the GMC truck hit him and did not stop.

It was reported that the GMC truck fled the scene.

The pedestrian has critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

This is developing story and KCTV5 will provide the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.