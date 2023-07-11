Aging & Style
Two teens seriously injured in Overland Park shooting

Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after they were involved in a shooting.

The Overland Park Police Department stated there had been an ongoing feud between two teenage groups, and that a vehicle drove to a parking lot in the area of West 102nd Place and Antioch Road.

Occupants of the vehicle, later reported to be a Dodge Durango, exchanged words with a 17-year-old, and ultimately shots were fired.

The 17-year-old was found lying on the ground, and he was taken to the hospital via EMS.

Police stated one of the people inside the Durango, also a juvenile, was shot and taken to the hospital. The vehicle was found in the area of 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The two teens were said to be in serious condition.

Police said there is no public threat.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

