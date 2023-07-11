Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

National report ranks Overland Park best city in the nation to rent in

FILE
FILE(KEYC Photo, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been named by a recent nationwide report as the best city in the U.S. to sign a rental agreement in.

With a 6.2% increase year-over-year for rental prices from 2022, the second highest in decades, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, July 11, it has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America - and Overland Park is right at the top.

To help renters find which cities they will get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities around the nation based on key indicators of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Data sets ranged from historical rental-price changes to the cost of living to job availability.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Overland Park as the best city to rent in with a total score of 61.77. It ranked 8th for market and affordability and 28th for quality of life. It was also found to have the fifth most affordable rentals.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 71st with a total score of 47.45. It ranked 31st for market and affordability and 118th for quality of life.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 78th overall with a total score of 46.49. It ranked 11th for market and affordability and 166th for quality of life.

The report found the best cities to rent in include:

  1. Overland Park, Kan.
  2. Scottsdale, Ariz.
  3. Bismarck, N.D.
  4. Sioux Falls, S.D.
  5. Chandler, Ariz.

The report found the worst cities to rent in include:

  1. Detroit, Mich.
  2. Cleveland, Ohio
  3. Memphis, Tenn.
  4. Jackson, Miss.
  5. Akron, Ohio

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic,
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Jose Gonzalez, 20, faces a kidnapping charge, a firearm charge and resisting arrest by fleeing...
Two facing charges after allegedly holding a female against her will, resisting arrest
Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.
Two women charged in connection to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center
A house caught fire this morning in Overland Park, displacing a family of four and two dogs.
Overland Park family displaced after house fire
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

Latest News

Two facing charges after allegedly holding a female against her will, resisting arrest
Self-professed ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Taylor Swift's final bow following Eras Tour concert in Kansas City
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8, 2023.
Taylor Swift says Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium were ‘unfathomably special’