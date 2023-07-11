KCPD searching for missing, endangered 24-year-old
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are looking for 24-year-old Deja Shelby, who is considered endangered.
Shelby was last seen on July 11 around midnight in the area of 35th Street and South Benton getting into a gray Chevy Malibu. She is diagnosed with multiple health conditions and requires medication.
She is described as a Black woman weighing 160 lbs and 5 foot 6 inches with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an all-white Nike T-shirt, black shorts and has a tattoo on her neck.
Anyone with information about Shelby’s whereabouts should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit (816) 234-5043.
