Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD searching for missing, endangered 24-year-old

Deja Shelby, 24, was last seen on July 11 around midnight in the area of 35th and South Benton,...
Deja Shelby, 24, was last seen on July 11 around midnight in the area of 35th and South Benton, getting into a gray Chevy Malibu.(Kansas City, Missouri Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are looking for 24-year-old Deja Shelby, who is considered endangered.

Shelby was last seen on July 11 around midnight in the area of 35th Street and South Benton getting into a gray Chevy Malibu. She is diagnosed with multiple health conditions and requires medication.

She is described as a Black woman weighing 160 lbs and 5 foot 6 inches with black, braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an all-white Nike T-shirt, black shorts and has a tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information about Shelby’s whereabouts should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit (816) 234-5043.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Jose Gonzalez, 20, faces a kidnapping charge, a firearm charge and resisting arrest by fleeing...
Two facing charges after allegedly holding a female against her will, resisting arrest
Charged in connection to Northmoor shooting on Saturday, July 8.
Two women charged in connection to shooting at Vivion West Shopping Center
A house caught fire this morning in Overland Park, displacing a family of four and two dogs.
Overland Park family displaced after house fire
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid looks on...
‘You tell coach Reid’: Peyton Manning details how Patrick Mahomes agreed to ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

Latest News

Generic image of flames.
House fire in Kansas City kills woman, dog
Two teens seriously injured in Overland Park shooting
Two teens were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.
2 teens injured in Overland Park shooting
Jeffrey Tyler, 67, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, pled guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of...
Lee’s Summit man admits to stealing over $340K in late grandmother’s VA benefits