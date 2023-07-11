‘It’s like a black cloud over Kansas City’: The fight against gun violence continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As gun violence continues to rise in Kansas City, local mothers are speaking out of pain and frustration—they want to see a change.

Rosilyn Temple, the founder and program director for KC Mothers in Charge, says a black cloud is hanging over Kansas City as we reach a grim milestone of 105 homicides in 2023.

“It’s going to be one of the worst years,” Temple said. “I said that early on in the year.”

As an organization, KCMIC supports families while at the scene of a homicide and when visiting a funeral home.

“I’m there at the worst time when half of the time the families don’t know what has occurred,” Temple said. “I’m standing in the gap for the families.”

As the founder of KCMIC, Temple understands the pain of losing a loved one all too well. She lost her son, Antonio Thompson, to a homicide more than a decade ago. The case remains unsolved.

“I needed someone in 2011 when no one was there for me. I knew in my heart that I had to be there for the next family that was going to be victimized by homicides in our community.”

Temple says change starts within the community.

“We have to stop killing each other as people of color. We have to learn to deal with each other and disagree to agree.” Temple says, “As our homicides spike, 105 homicides right now, it is our problem. We have to take back our community.”

