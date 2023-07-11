House fire in Kansas City kills woman, dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fire department says a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri, led to a woman and her dog passing away Tuesday.

The Kansas City Fire Department said it happened in the 5500 block of Hardesty Ave.

They also said it appeared that someone who lived there was hoarding. As such, their ability to enter the home was hindered.

An elderly woman had already gotten out of the house at the time of the fire, but went back inside to get her dog.

The dog was not able to be saved.

Fighters ultimately went in through a bedroom window to retrieve the woman’s body.

An adult grandson who also lived at the residence was not injured.

No further information is available at this time.

